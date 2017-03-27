I Don’t Want To Move – Manchester United Linked Midfielder Keen On Serie A Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has revealed that he does not want to leave the club, amidst interest from Manchester United.



The Poland international was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, but he instead ended up joining Napoli from fellow Italian outfit Udinese.











Zielinski has thus far made 37 appearances in all competitions for Napoli in the present campaign, netting five times and setting up six goals.



The 22-year-old’s impressive performances have attracted the interest of Manchester United, who sent scouts to watch him in action last month, it has been claimed.





However Zielinksi, who insisted that his sole focus in on Napoli, explained that he has no desire to leave the Stadio San Paolo.

“I’m only thinking about Napoli now and I’m fine to be with so many champions – [Marek] Hamsik, [Pepe] Reina, [Raul] Albiol and others”, he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, when asked if his future lies in the Premier League.



“It’s a great team with very good fans.



"I don’t want to move.”



Zielinski, whose present contract with Napoli runs until the summer of 2021, has 21 caps and three goals for Poland to his name.



His present employers currently find themselves in third spot in Serie A with 63 points from 29 games, 10 adrift of leaders Juventus.

