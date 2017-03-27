Leeds United Not Looking Over Shoulder at Fulham Insists Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rob Green has insisted that Leeds United are looking up rather than over their shoulder at Fulham.



The Whites, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 before the international break, presently find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 69 points from 38 games.











Leeds are just nine points behind leaders Newcastle United and eight points ahead of seventh-placed Fulham, the only team who have a realistic chance of knocking the Yorkshire giants out of the top six.



Although with just eight regular league games remaining in the present campaign, Green explained that his side have still not given up hope of a top two finish.





The custodian stated that instead of keeping an eye out for Fulham, Leeds are looking to gain direct promotion back to the Premier League next season.

“All you can do is ask the question. We know we’ve got a young side and still a lot to learn but a performance like Saturday’s – if we can do that eight times on the bounce and win eight games then you’re asking the question”, Green was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“In general two points a game gets you promotion and if we win every game then we’ll have 93 points, which is one over.



“It’s a big ask, it’s a huge ask, but with the form we’re in we’re looking up rather than down.



"We’re not looking over our shoulders at Fulham.



“We’ve got a game Saturday and then another one on Tuesday. You never know, we could be a few points closer after those.



“You just want to ask the question and if Brighton go on a run now and get promoted, fair enough.



"We’ve done everything we can to force them into that.”



Leeds will next take on Reading on Saturday before facing Brentford three days later, with both being away fixtures.

