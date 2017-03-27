Liverpool Target Set To Kick Off Transfer Scramble, Won’t Sign New AC Milan Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Mattia De Sciglio is all set to kick off a scramble for his services after refusing to renew his contract at AC Milan.



The Italy international, who has been linked with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Juventus, sees his current AC Milan deal expire in the summer of 2018.











The Rossoneri have been keen to sign De Sciglio to a new deal at the San Siro, but their efforts appear doomed to failure.



Indeed, according to Italian daily Leggo, the full-back does not want to stay at the club and is not willing to pen an extension.





With clubs keen to take De Sciglio off AC Milan's hands, the 24-year-old's stance means a transfer scramble is likely to break out for his signature in the summer .