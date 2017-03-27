XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/03/2017 - 16:31 BST

Liverpool Target Set To Kick Off Transfer Scramble, Won’t Sign New AC Milan Contract

 




Mattia De Sciglio is all set to kick off a scramble for his services after refusing to renew his contract at AC Milan. 

The Italy international, who has been linked with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Juventus, sees his current AC Milan deal expire in the summer of 2018.




The Rossoneri have been keen to sign De Sciglio to a new deal at the San Siro, but their efforts appear doomed to failure.

Indeed, according to Italian daily Leggo, the full-back does not want to stay at the club and is not willing to pen an extension.
 


With clubs keen to take De Sciglio off AC Milan's hands, the 24-year-old's stance means a transfer scramble is likely to break out for his signature in the summer.

Liverpool have been consistently linked with De Sciglio over the last 18 months, while Juventus are keen to make sure the defender remains in Serie A.

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of the full-back meanwhile and the Bavarians are expected to try to take De Sciglio to the Allianz Arena.
 