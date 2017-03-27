Rangers Legend Tells Gers To Use Defender’s Aerial Prowess More

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend John Brown feels the Gers need to take advantage of Clint Hill’s aerial prowess from set-piece situations more often.



The veteran defender, who joined Rangers on a one-year deal from Queens Park Rangers last summer, has been in good form for the Ibrox outfit.











Besides helping out his team’s defence, Hill has also managed to chip in with six goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues, with his latest goal coming in the 4-0 win over Hamilton Academical before the ongoing international break.



The 38-year-old also scored a last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Celtic earlier in the month which helped Rangers to avoid their fourth successive loss in the Old Firm derby in the present campaign.





And Brown thinks Rangers ought to utilise Hill’s aerial abilities through set-piece situations as it is not always possible to win goals by scoring from open play.

“He’s very good in the air”, Brown told Rangers TV.



“You need to take advantage of that and I think only recently we have started to put decent deliveries inside the box for set-pieces – corners and free-kicks and Clint has got at the end of it.



“He can defend at the other end as well.



“If you’ve got a variation [then it’s good as] you might not win games on a regular basis through open play, you might need set-pieces.



“Games all through this season, the way we’ve conceded goals, lost points away from home, if you’ve got an arsenal of options then you’ve got a chance.”



New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is yet to take a call on Hill’s future at the club, with the defender’s present contract with the Gers set to expire this summer.

