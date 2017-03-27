Spain Ease Diego Costa Injury Fears, Informing Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





The Spanish Football Federation have informed Chelsea that striker Diego Costa is fine following an injury scare, but has been kept under observation.



Costa added to the scoresheet as his team beat Israel 4-1 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday.











The striker though hurt his foot in training ahead of the friendly against France on Tuesday and had to be taken off the pitch for x-rays.



It was later revealed though that no major damage had been done and the player was given an "okay" by the medical staff.





Constant monitoring though will continue as Julen Lopetegui's side prepare to take on Didier Deschamps's team, and the final call on the striker's availability will be taken ahead of the match,

Costa's club Chelsea have also been informed, the Spanish Football Federation revealed.



"Diego Costa was forced to leave the training session after being injured on his foot and ankle", a statement from RFEF revealed.



"[As a result] he was submitted to a series of tests [X-ray and TAC] at Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja, where finally he was given the okay.



"The footballer is still under observation and will remain with the team during training camp. Chelsea FC medical services were informed of the players' condition."



Costa's club Chelsea return to Premier League action with a match at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

