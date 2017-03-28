He Is Truly Loved By The Club – Manuel Lanzini Singles Out West Ham Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Manuel Lanzini says that Mark Noble is a “truly loved” figure at West Ham and it is important to have the club captain around.



Barring loan spells at Hull City and Ipswich Town, Noble has spent his entire senior career at West Ham after progressing through the Hammers’ youth system.











The 29-year-old, who missed his side’s 3-2 loss to Leicester City before the international break through an injury, is likely to return to action against Hull City on Saturday, in what will be his 399th appearance in all competitions for West Ham.



Noble has recently come in for criticism from a section of the club’s fan base as they feel that the skipper needs to up his game to warrant a place in the starting line-up.





However Lanzini, who explained that he relishes playing alongside Noble, believes that the midfielder is loved at the club.

“It’s very good to play alongside Nobes”, he was quoted as saying by West Ham’s official site.



“It’s always good to play alongside experienced players and particularly those who are truly loved at their clubs, as they are the ones who can help you so much on and off the pitch.



“It’s very important to have him around and I try to learn as much as I can by watching him.”



Noble has thus far made 31 appearances in all competitions for West Ham this season, scoring five times and setting up two goals.

