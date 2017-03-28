Leeds Legend Sets Whites Target of Four Points From Next Two Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is of the opinion that it would be tremendous if the Whites manage to pick up four points from their upcoming two away fixtures.



The Yorkshire giants, who presently find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 69 points from 38 games, will next play Reading on Saturday before facing Brentford three days later.











Leeds are likely to finish the season in a playoff spot, with seventh-placed Fulham being the only team who have a realistic chance of knocking Garry Monk’s side out of the top six.



Following the matches against Reading and Brentford, Leeds have to play Preston North End, who are ninth in the table and have an outside chance of sneaking into the top six, and leaders Newcastle United.





As a result, Gray thinks it would be a tremendous achievement if the Elland Road outfit manage to collect at least four points from their upcoming two away games.

“It’s difficult to predict results, you look at Fulham”, Gray said on LUTV, while discussing Leeds’ upcoming fixtures.



“I think Garry and his staff would have calculated that Fulham were going to pick up six points from their two home games [before the international break], but they picked up just one.



“We’ve now got two tough away games, starting with Reading, and Brentford themselves are capable of scoring goals as we know.



“If we can pick up four points then that would be tremendous I think, because we’ve to go to Newcastle and then you’ve a tough home game against Preston – Simon Grayson will be playing his team here and he will want to win here.



“They’ve still got an outside chance of getting into the top six.



“So, it’s going to be difficult between now and the end of the season, but we’re so resilient and so hard to beat, you can’t see us losing that many games.”



Leeds beat Reading at Brentford in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in Decemeber.

