06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/03/2017 - 21:05 BST

Manchester City Will Have To Fight Hard To Beat Arsenal Believes Citizens Star

 




Manchester City youngster Kalechi Iheanacho believes his team must work hard in order to come away with all three points against a good Arsenal team.

The Citizens are set to visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with a view to managing all three points against an already struggling Arsenal side and consolidating their position in the top three of the league table.




Iheanacho, for whom the current campaign is just his second season at the top level, believes that his team need to take a cautious approach even against a struggling Arsenal side because they have the ability to become dangerous on any given day.

Stressing the need for a win in London, the youngster told his club's official website: "We need a win there. It's a good team, so we need to fight hard to get three points.
 


"We are in a good situation. We played well against Liverpool and showed good character. We are in a good position in the Premier League, we keep fighting and focus on the next games."  

On his personal development, which has somewhat been curtailed with the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January, limiting his appearances to 16 in 28 Premier League matches, the starlet said: "I'm very happy and very grateful to be in this team.

"I keep working hard every day and when I get my chance I have to prove to everyone I need to be in the squad."
 