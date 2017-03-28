New Zealand Boss Eases Injury Fears Around Leeds United Star Chris Wood

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Wood is flying home to be assessed by Leeds United’s medical staff with an injury he picked up while on international duty with New Zealand, though All Whites boss Anthony Hudson has eased fears of a long term layoff.



The striker, who has been in sensational form for Leeds in the present campaign, missed New Zealand's 2-0 win over Fiji in a World Cup qualifier earlier in the day due to the injury.











Wood picked up the injury during his nation’s 2-0 win over Fiji last weekend as he was hurt by a heavy challenge towards the end of that game.



New Zealand manager Hudson has insisted that Wood’s injury is not too serious and says he has simply been cautious with the hitman, but Leeds are still not certain if the 25-year-old will be fit for Saturday’s trip to Reading.





“Chris' injury is not too serious but I've decided to be extra cautious”, Hudson was quoted as saying by nzfootball.co.nz.

“It’s important that we have a fit and healthy Chris Wood for the FIFA Confederations Cup and qualifiers late in the year.”



Wood, who has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award, has scored 27 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, with 24 of those coming in the league, thereby making him the division’s current top goalscorer.



His strikes have been vital to Leeds putting in a serious promotion push this season; the Yorkshire giants are presently fourth in the Championship table.

