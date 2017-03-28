Sergio Ramos Feels Manchester United Target Antoine Griezmann Boosts La Liga

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos believes that Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann helps improve the quality of La Liga.



Ramos and Griezmann are set to face each other twice over the course of the next couple of weeks, with the first of those tonight with Spain playing against France in an international friendly.











The Madrid derby is scheduled to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on 8th April and the Spanish defender insists that he will have tough time in handling the Atletico Madrid man, who he believes boosts the quality of La Liga.



However, the veteran defender insists that he is not wishing him well at this point in time and will be looking to make life as difficult for his opponent as possible when they face off against each other.





"He is a great player that certainly improves our league, I wish him the best always, less when he plays against me", Ramos said ahead of his team's match against France.

"Now comes the game against France and then the derby, and therefore I do not wish him well.



"But he is a nice guy, nice and a good partner of profession.



"As a player he is very good."



Griezmann's future in Spain is a matter of speculation though with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich keeping an eye on him.

