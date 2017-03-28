Sergio Ramos Says Real Madrid Would Roll Out Red Carpet For Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has revealed that Los Blancos would roll out the red carpet for in-demand Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has not ruled out the possibility of a summer swoop for the Frenchman, who is already wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, though he has refused to discuss any further details about the club's plans.











And now the club's skipper has also voiced his opinion, insisting that the gates of the club are always open for the best players in the world.



However, echoing Perez's sentiments, the Spaniard also refused to comment further on any possible deal as he believes that speaking about a prospective signing while the season is still under way shows a lack of respect for the players who are already in the squad.





"I do not call the president to consult me about signings, but the gates of Real Madrid are always open for the best players", Ramos said at a press conference ahead of Spain's friendly against France tonight.

"If you come to Madrid Mbappe, we will welcome you with all the affection as we always do with the new players who arrive.



"But right now it's a lack respect for those in the squad to get us talking about others who are not from the club."



Monaco are hoping to keep hold of Mbappe into next season, but with Europe's biggest clubs now circling, the task could be tough.

