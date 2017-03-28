XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2017 - 22:19 BST

Sunderland Could Rival Inter For Bologna Left-Back

 




Sunderland are in the hunt for Inter target Adam Masina. 

The Black Cats are currently battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but despite not knowing in which division they will be playing their football next term, Sunderland are still actively working in the transfer market as they look to reinforce the squad at the Stadium of Light.




And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have zeroed in on Bologna's Italy Under-21 defender Masina.

The 23-year-old has already appeared on Inter's radar, with the Nerazzurri linked with wanting to take him to the San Siro in the summer.
 


Now Sunderland are actively considering making a bid to take the defender to England.

Masina is a regular fixture in the Bologna side at left-back and has turned out 27 times for the Rossoblu in Serie A this season, scoring once, picking up five yellow cards and receiving his marching orders once.

Bologna, who sit 13th in Serie A, have the Algeria-born defender under contract until the summer of 2019.
 