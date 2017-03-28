Sunderland Could Rival Inter For Bologna Left-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are in the hunt for Inter target Adam Masina.



The Black Cats are currently battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but despite not knowing in which division they will be playing their football next term, Sunderland are still actively working in the transfer market as they look to reinforce the squad at the Stadium of Light.











And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have zeroed in on Bologna's Italy Under-21 defender Masina.



The 23-year-old has already appeared on Inter's radar, with the Nerazzurri linked with wanting to take him to the San Siro in the summer.





Now Sunderland are actively considering making a bid to take the defender to England.