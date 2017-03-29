Arsenal Look Towards Monaco Coach Leonardo Jardim

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is under serious consideration as a successor to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, according to French daily Le Parisien.



Wenger is out of contract at Arsenal this coming summer and though a new two-year contract is mooted to be on the table, the Frenchman is yet to put pen to paper.











Jardim has caught Arsenal's attention with his exploits at Monaco, who currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table and are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



And the Gunners are considering the Portuguese tactician, in the event that Wenger does not stay.





Jardim, 42, counts Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon amongst the clubs he has previously managed .