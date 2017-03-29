XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/03/2017 - 21:26 BST

Arsenal Look Towards Monaco Coach Leonardo Jardim

 




Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is under serious consideration as a successor to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, according to French daily Le Parisien

Wenger is out of contract at Arsenal this coming summer and though a new two-year contract is mooted to be on the table, the Frenchman is yet to put pen to paper.




Jardim has caught Arsenal's attention with his exploits at Monaco, who currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table and are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

And the Gunners are considering the Portuguese tactician, in the event that Wenger does not stay.
 


Jardim, 42, counts Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon amongst the clubs he has previously managed.

The Portuguese boss is also attracting interest from elsewhere on the back of his good work with Monaco.

Indeed, Jardim is also being looked at closely by Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.
 