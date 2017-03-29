XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2017 - 21:07 BST

I’m Trying To Persuade Him To Stay – Anderlecht Supremo On Chelsea and Tottenham Target

 




Anderlecht president Roger Vanden Stock admits he is still hoping that he can persuade Youri Tielemans to snub interest from other clubs this coming summer, as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with the midfielder. 

Tielemans is catching the eye with his performances at the Belgian giants and Anderlecht face a fight on their hands to convince him not to move to a bigger league.




But president Vanden Stock has not given up, believing Anderlecht winning silverware this season will help, while he also stressed Tielemans must think twice before opting for a move which could see him on the bench elsewhere.

"That [winning silverware] can make a difference, but the better the players are, the more they are in the spotlight in the rest of Europe", he said on Hoogvliegers.
 


"I am still trying to persuade him to stay another year", Vanden Stock explained.

"A title helps because he plays in the Champions League.

"When he leaves, he would not be sure of his place, especially not at a top club."

Anderlecht finished top of the Belgian Jupiler League in the regular season and are now set to tackle the Championship Playoff group, where they will look to finish in the top two to book a spot in the Champions League.

Tielemans, 19, has scored 17 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht this term, as well as supplying his team-mates with ten assists.

His deal with Anderlecht runs until 2020.
 