I’m Trying To Persuade Him To Stay – Anderlecht Supremo On Chelsea and Tottenham Target

Anderlecht president Roger Vanden Stock admits he is still hoping that he can persuade Youri Tielemans to snub interest from other clubs this coming summer, as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with the midfielder.



Tielemans is catching the eye with his performances at the Belgian giants and Anderlecht face a fight on their hands to convince him not to move to a bigger league.











But president Vanden Stock has not given up, believing Anderlecht winning silverware this season will help, while he also stressed Tielemans must think twice before opting for a move which could see him on the bench elsewhere.



"That [winning silverware] can make a difference, but the better the players are, the more they are in the spotlight in the rest of Europe", he said on Hoogvliegers.





"I am still trying to persuade him to stay another year", Vanden Stock explained .