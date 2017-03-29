Leeds United Will Be Feeling Nervous Now – Whites Legend On Playoff Thoughts

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray thinks Leeds United will be feeling the nerves thinking about the playoffs, with the Whites being in a favourable position to finish in the top six.



The Yorkshire giants, who are putting in a serious promotion push after years of underachieving, presently find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 69 points from 38 games.











Leeds are currently eight points behind second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and eight points ahead of Fulham, who occupy seventh spot.



And Gray is of the opinion that the thought of the playoffs will make Leeds tense, along with the other clubs in the top six.





“This is where the nerves start to kick in a little bit”, the legend said on LUTV.

“The tension is there, not just for us, but all the teams in the top six.



“We look as if we are going to be in the top six, so the nerves start to kick in thinking about the playoffs.”



But Gray went on to add that Leeds might finish in the top two and earn direct promotion back to the Premier League if they manage to win their upcoming two games against Reading and Brentford.



“We are at the stage of the season where top two is still possible”, he continued.



“You just need to put that on the back-burner a little bit to see how the next few games go.



“If we happen to win the next couple of away games then anything can happen.”



Leeds will next face Reading on Saturday before locking horns with Brentford three days later, with both being away games.

