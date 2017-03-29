Leeds United Youth Boss Identifies Areas Young Whites Need To Improve

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt has explained which areas his side should improve upon, following their 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers on Monday.



The young Whites were narrowly defeated at Elland Road by QPR, with Josh Bowler’s first half penalty turning out to be the difference between the teams.











Leeds, who are yet to taste victory since the turn of the year, have now failed to win their last 12 Professional Development League fixtures, losing 10 of those.



And Blunt insisted that his side need to work upon being more decisive in the final third, in addition to being less susceptible to counter attacks.





“Our movement and decision making in and around the box has to be a lot better because it is one of the things we have continuously spoken about this season”, he told LUTV.

“We pass the ball extremely ball but we are always vulnerable on the counter attack and we have to defend better or concede a foul to stop it.



“Those are the areas we need to improve upon and work on.”



Leeds, who are next up against Colchester United on Monday, presently find themselves in 20th spot in the league with just 20 points from 24 matches.



The Yorkshire giants’ last victory came back in November last year when they managed to edge out Barnsley 1-0.

