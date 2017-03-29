Really, Really Good – Pedro Caixinha Delights At Solid Work With Rangers Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has explained that he is extremely satisfied being able to know all his charges and the players also becoming accustomed to his training methods during the international break.



The Gers, who were on the lookout for a new permanent manager after Mark Warburton left the club in February, appointed Caixinha on a deal until 2020 earlier in the month.











Rangers brushed aside Hamilton Academical 4-0 before the international break in what was the 46-year-old’s first game in charge of the Glasgow giants.



Barring Lee Wallace and Lee Hodson, who were on international duty with Scotland and Northern Ireland respectively, Caixinha had the whole Rangers squad at his disposal during the break.





Besides rigorous training sessions, Rangers also played against the Under-20s last weekend to keep their match-fitness levels up.

And Caixinha admitted that the international break was hugely beneficial for him as well as the Rangers stars.



“It is important to have time, to have patience and to know how to assess the right points for the players in order to start making key priorities for the players”, he told Rangers TV.



“That is what we have been working on.



“We only had two players away on international duty – Lee [Wallace] came back with a small injury from the Scottish national team, and Lee Hodson went with Northern Ireland but didn’t play and came straight back in and did the first session with us this week.



“It was very good as it gave us more time to work with the players, and also, we had a game at the end of last week in order for us to know all of the players, to give minutes to all the players and to finish a full week of training under our methods.



“It was really, really good.”



Rangers will next face Motherwell on Saturday, with Caixinha insisting that the Light Blues have been preparing for the game since Monday.



“The players are doing fantastically well and already, we have been preparing the game since Monday as we all think of the games in the same way, and that is to win, and I want the players to realise that and put in their minds that we are not going to win a game on the Saturday, the Sunday or the Wednesday, but we have to start working at the start of the week with that mentality”, he continued.

