Sergio Ramos Tells Tottenham Target There’s Nowhere Better Than Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has told Isco it is better to be at Real Madrid than at any other club, while expressing his hope the midfielder stays put amid interest from the Premier League.
Isco has been linked with Arsenal, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been mooted as key suitors. And with the Spaniard not having yet signed a new contract at the Bernabeu, transfer chatter has been growing.
But Ramos has indicated that a move away from Real Madrid would be a step down for his team-mate and has urged him to stay put.
However, Ramos does feel that Isco should in the end do what makes him happy.
"We hope Isco stays", Ramos told Deportes Cuatro.
"It's better to be at Madrid than to go anywhere else.
"Isco has to look for balance and happiness.
"He's taking everything in a calm way, putting everything that's being said to one side, and from there he can be happy and play good football."
Isco has struggled to secure regular playing time under coach Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid this season and was an unused substitute in four of his side's six Champions League group games.
He was also only handed ten minutes on the pitch across both legs of Real Madrid's last 16 tie against Napoli.