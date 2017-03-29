Sergio Ramos Tells Tottenham Target There’s Nowhere Better Than Real Madrid

Follow @insidefutbol





Sergio Ramos has told Isco it is better to be at Real Madrid than at any other club, while expressing his hope the midfielder stays put amid interest from the Premier League.



Isco has been linked with Arsenal, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been mooted as key suitors. And with the Spaniard not having yet signed a new contract at the Bernabeu, transfer chatter has been growing.











But Ramos has indicated that a move away from Real Madrid would be a step down for his team-mate and has urged him to stay put.



However, Ramos does feel that Isco should in the end do what makes him happy.





" We hope Isco stays", Ramos told Deportes Cuatro.