Manchester United Get Serious For Everton Target, Lucrative Contract Proposed

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are getting serious in their efforts to sign Everton target Dries Mertens from Napoli.



Jose Mourinho has zeroed in on the Belgium international as a potential summer addition and the Red Devils appear to be putting in all the necessary leg work to put a deal in place.











Now, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Manchester United have offered Mertens a contract which would see him earn €4.7m per season at Old Trafford.



His current deal at Napoli runs until just 2018, meaning this summer he will only have 12 months left on his contract.





Mertens has also been linked with Everton, but the Toffees could be up against it if forced to go toe-to-toe with Manchester United for the winger .