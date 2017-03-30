Robert Snodgrass Anticipates “Weird” Feeling Facing Hull City

Follow @insidefutbol





Robert Snodgrass had admitted that although it will be a “weird” feeling to play his former employers Hull City on Saturday, the West Ham United man insisted that he will give his all to help the Hammers collect the full three points at the KCOM Stadium as soon as the game starts.



The 29-year-old, who joined West Ham from Hull during the January transfer window, has thus far clocked up 462 minutes over seven Premier League appearances.











On the other hand, he is still the Hull’s leading goalscorer in the present campaign, having scored nine goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, in addition to providing seven assists.



Snodgrass was snapped up by Hull from Norwich City in the summer of 2014 and he made a total of 56 appearances for the Tigers, netting 14 times and setting up 11 goals.





And the Scotland international, who stated that will be a bit strange to face his former team, however, said that he will give his all to help West Ham win the contest.

“Yes, it will be a weird sort of feeling, but as soon as that whistle goes it’s down to that nitty-gritty and doing as well as I can and trying to get three points”, Snodgrass told West Ham’s official site, when asked about how he would feel to face Hull.



“It’s not different from any other game.



“I played against Leeds last season for Hull in the Championship and, to be honest with you, as soon as the whistle went it was down to business and trying to do as well as you can for your new team and get maximum points.



“I want to do well in every game I play, it doesn’t matter who it’s against.



“It’s all about doing well for your teammates and being that driving force and trying to help them.



“That’s all it’s about. As an individual, you’re part of a puzzle which needs to come together on the day.”



Snodgrass, who is contracted with West Ham until 2020, has 23 caps and six goals for Scotland to his name.

