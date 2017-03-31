Jordan Veretout Unsure On Future Beyond Saint-Etienne Loan Spell

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout says he does not know what the future will hold when his loan spell at Saint-Etienne expires, but is not worrying about it at present.
Veretout bailed out of Villa Park following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season and was loaned to French Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne for the 2016/17 campaign.
The 24-year-old has clocked up regular appearances for Les Verts and been praised for his displays back in his homeland.
It is unclear what the future holds for Veretout, but he is unwilling to let the lack of clarity affect his focus as he aims to finish the season on a high note with Saint-Etienne.
"We'll see. I'm thinking about the way I finish the season", the midfielder told French radio station RMC after being asked about his future.
"I'm having a good season at Saint-Etienne and I would like a beautiful finish, after which we will have time to discuss [my future] during the transfer window.
"I feel very good at Saint-Etienne, the club gave me the desire to play well, they trusted me too and we will see at the end of the season.
"I am focused on the end of the season, as well as the objectives of the club.
"We have already talked with the leaders. We will see at the end of the season what I will do.
"I do not worry about that, but only the pitch. We will see at the end of the season."
Veretout, who has attracted interest from Italian champions Juventus, has managed 35 appearances in all competitions for Les Verts, scoring four goals and providing his team-mates with four assists.
Saint-Etienne currently sit in seventh spot in Ligue 1, six points off fourth placed Lyon.