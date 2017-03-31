Jordan Veretout Unsure On Future Beyond Saint-Etienne Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout says he does not know what the future will hold when his loan spell at Saint-Etienne expires, but is not worrying about it at present.



Veretout bailed out of Villa Park following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season and was loaned to French Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne for the 2016/17 campaign.











The 24-year-old has clocked up regular appearances for Les Verts and been praised for his displays back in his homeland.



It is unclear what the future holds for Veretout, but he is unwilling to let the lack of clarity affect his focus as he aims to finish the season on a high note with Saint-Etienne.





"We'll see. I'm thinking about the way I finish the season", the midfielder told French radio station RMC after being asked about his future .