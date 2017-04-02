Patrick Roberts Starts – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Hearts at Tynecastle in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



The Bhoys will win the Premiership title for a sixth consecutive time if they can beat the Jambos today and are boosted by their record at Tynecastle, which has seen the side drop points only once in their last seven trips to the ground, that coming in 2015.











Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon between the sticks, while at the back his centre-back pairing is Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic. Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown will look to control midfield, while James Forrest, Scott Sinclair, Callum McGregor and Patrick Roberts pose an attacking threat.



Rodgers can call for Nir Bitton off the bench if needed, while Gary Mackay-Steven is also an option for the Celtic boss. Young Jack Aitchison is also amongst the substitutes.



Celtic Team vs Hearts



Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Armstrong, Brown, Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair, Roberts



Substitutes: Bailly, Toure, Gamboa, Bitton, Mackay-Steven, Eboue Kouassi, Aitchison

