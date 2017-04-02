XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/04/2017 - 11:32 BST

Patrick Roberts Starts – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Hearts at Tynecastle in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.

The Bhoys will win the Premiership title for a sixth consecutive time if they can beat the Jambos today and are boosted by their record at Tynecastle, which has seen the side drop points only once in their last seven trips to the ground, that coming in 2015.




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon between the sticks, while at the back his centre-back pairing is Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic. Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown will look to control midfield, while James Forrest, Scott Sinclair, Callum McGregor and Patrick Roberts pose an attacking threat.

Rodgers can call for Nir Bitton off the bench if needed, while Gary Mackay-Steven is also an option for the Celtic boss. Young Jack Aitchison is also amongst the substitutes.

 


Celtic Team vs Hearts

Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Armstrong, Brown, Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair, Roberts 

Substitutes: Bailly, Toure, Gamboa, Bitton, Mackay-Steven, Eboue Kouassi, Aitchison 
 