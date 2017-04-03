Just Outstanding – Rangers Star Picks Monaco Man As Best Ever Faced

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman has revealed that Monaco defensive midfielder Fabinho is the best player he has ever come up against.



Hyndman is currently spending the second half of the season on loan at Rangers from Premier League club Bournemouth and has already made an impression at Ibrox.











The midfielder, a United States international, was asked on Rangers TV who the best player he has ever come up against is and had no hesitation in plumping for Fabinho as the best of a very talented Brazil Under-23 bunch.



"I've played against Brazil's Under-23s and they had some quality players", Hyndman said.





" But I remember Fabinho, I think he's at Monaco now, and he was outstanding when I played against him", the American added.