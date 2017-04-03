XRegister
03/04/2017 - 22:09 BST

Just Outstanding – Rangers Star Picks Monaco Man As Best Ever Faced

 




Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman has revealed that Monaco defensive midfielder Fabinho is the best player he has ever come up against.

Hyndman is currently spending the second half of the season on loan at Rangers from Premier League club Bournemouth and has already made an impression at Ibrox.




The midfielder, a United States international, was asked on Rangers TV who the best player he has ever come up against is and had no hesitation in plumping for Fabinho as the best of a very talented Brazil Under-23 bunch.

"I've played against Brazil's Under-23s and they had some quality players", Hyndman said.
 


"But I remember Fabinho, I think he's at Monaco now, and he was outstanding when I played against him", the American added.

Fabinho's performances for the Ligue 1 leaders have seen him attract attention from some of the world's biggest clubs.

The 23-year-old, who joined Monaco from Real Madrid, initially on loan, is generating interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Inter.

Now a senior Brazil international, the midfielder made six appearances for the country's Under-23s, during which time he locked horns with United States star Hyndman.
 