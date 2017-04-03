Sporting Director Says Club “Still Fighting” To Keep Chelsea Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has admitted that the club are still fighting hard to keep hold of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.



The centre-back is coming to the end of a two-year loan spell with the Bundesliga club and Gladbach have been completely won over by his performances at Borussia-Park.











The club know keeping hold of the Chelsea youngster is a tough task, especially as the loan spell has seen his reputation continue to grow, but Eberl insists they have not given up hope yet.



"We are still fighting for Andreas Christensen", Eberl was quoted as saying by Kicker at the club's annual general meeting.





"I have not given up hope", the sporting director added .