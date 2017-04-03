Spurs Need Points But We Do Too – Swansea Boss Paul Clement

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City manager Paul Clement feels that both his side and Tottenham Hotspur need the points on Wednesday night at the Liberty Stadium.



Clement leads his men into the fixture on the back of a 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough and only one point and one place clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League.











Spurs meanwhile are bidding to bridge a gap of seven points to league leaders Chelsea, meaning they can ill-afford to drop any points in their pursuit.



For that reason Clement has indicated a draw is not what either side want as both need to collect points at a crucial juncture of the season.





Assessing Spurs, he said via his club's official site: " They have been challenging for the last couple of seasons and Mauricio Pochettino has done a really good job.