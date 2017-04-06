XRegister
06/04/2017 - 15:40 BST

Claim From Italy: Mauricio Pochettino Open To Serie A Challenge, Inter and Roma Lurk

 




Mauricio Pochettino would be open to joining a Serie A club, with Roma and Inter keen, if he decides to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Pochettino has only managed to enhance his reputation since moving to England with Southampton in 2013 and at Tottenham he is considered one of the top managers in the world.




Barcelona were recently linked with a move for Pochettino but the Argentine has squashed the rumours by saying as an Espanyol fan he could never consider signing for the Catalan giants.

However, Pochettino could move to Italy as it is claimed the Italian game interests him.
 


It is suggested that if Pochettino did leave Spurs in the summer, Italy would be something he would consider very seriously.  

The 45-year-old remains key in Tottenham’s plans for the upcoming seasons and it appears unlikely an exit would be on the cards for Pochettino, who has a contract until 2021.

Inter and Roma are keeping close tabs on the situation and could pounce should Pochettino provide any indication that he would consider leaving Tottenham at the end of the season.

Both Serie A clubs could look for a new manager at the end of the season and Pochettino features on both their wish lists.
 