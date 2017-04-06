XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/04/2017 - 15:45 BST

Stuart Armstrong Says New Deal At Celtic Still On Cards

 




Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is calm about his contract situation with the club and has indicated that he wants to stay at Paradise.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been an important cog in the Celtic wheel this season and has played a major role in helping the Bhoys to their sixth straight league title.




Armstrong has chipped in regularly with goals this season too and has netted 12 times in 25 league appearances, in addition to providing seven assists for his team-mates for the Bhoys.

His current deal with Celtic expires at the end of next season, but Armstrong is not losing sleep over it at the moment and revealed that the club and his representatives are taking care of business.
 


Asked about new contract talks, the midfielder said in a press conference earlier today: "Still looking at it.  

“I'm very happy here and playing the best football I've ever played."

Armstrong joined Celtic from Dundee United in February 2015 and has clocked up 95 appearances for the club thus far.
 