Stuart Armstrong Says New Deal At Celtic Still On Cards

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is calm about his contract situation with the club and has indicated that he wants to stay at Paradise.



The 25-year-old midfielder has been an important cog in the Celtic wheel this season and has played a major role in helping the Bhoys to their sixth straight league title.











Armstrong has chipped in regularly with goals this season too and has netted 12 times in 25 league appearances, in addition to providing seven assists for his team-mates for the Bhoys.



His current deal with Celtic expires at the end of next season, but Armstrong is not losing sleep over it at the moment and revealed that the club and his representatives are taking care of business.





Asked about new contract talks, the midfielder said in a press conference earlier today: "Still looking at it.

“I'm very happy here and playing the best football I've ever played."



Armstrong joined Celtic from Dundee United in February 2015 and has clocked up 95 appearances for the club thus far.

