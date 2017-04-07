Arsene Wenger Confident Chelsea and PSG Target Alexis Sanchez Wants To Stay Put

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger is confident that Alexis Sanchez wants to continue at Arsenal and is happy at the Emirates.



The Chilean’s future at Arsenal has been subject to much conjecture over the last several months and there are suggestions that he wants to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window.











Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have already opened talks with the player’s representatives over a transfer and there is a growing sense that Sanchez won’t be signing a new deal to replace his current contract with Arsenal, which expires next year.



However, Wenger has remained calm over his star player’s future and stressed that the club just need to agree a deal with his agent as he is confident that Sanchez is happy and wants to continue at the Emirates.





Asked about Sanchez’s contract negotiations, the Arsenal manager said in a press conference earlier today: “Basically, he wants to stay at the club and it’s down to finding an agreement with his agent.

“The players first have to see if they are happy at the club, then they have to find an agreement.”



The 28-year-old has been in prime form this season and there has been talk that even Jose Mourinho is considering signing him in the summer for Manchester United.

