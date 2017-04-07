Left Rangers In Good Shape – Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton insists he left Rangers in good shape when he departed.



Warburton left the Gers earlier this year, with the Scottish giants claiming he had put in his resignation, which they accepted; Warburton, along with his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, deny having resigned.











The trio have since pitched up at the City Ground to work for Nottingham Forest and Warburton believes it is clear to see he left Rangers in good shape.



The Englishman told the BBC's Football Focus: "When we left, I think we were one point off second place, and second for the bulk of it, and in good shape.





" So I think we have to say from our perspective, it was a successful time", he continued.