Left Rangers In Good Shape – Mark Warburton

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton insists he left Rangers in good shape when he departed.
Warburton left the Gers earlier this year, with the Scottish giants claiming he had put in his resignation, which they accepted; Warburton, along with his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, deny having resigned.
The trio have since pitched up at the City Ground to work for Nottingham Forest and Warburton believes it is clear to see he left Rangers in good shape.
The Englishman told the BBC's Football Focus: "When we left, I think we were one point off second place, and second for the bulk of it, and in good shape.
"So I think we have to say from our perspective, it was a successful time", he continued.
"We enjoyed it and we just wish the club well going forward."
Warburton saw a section of Rangers fans turn against him towards the end of his reign as he received criticism for having no plan B and being unwilling to make changes.
He has been succeeded at Ibrox by Portuguese boss Pedro Caixinha, who is now trying to bridge a 12-point gap to second placed Aberdeen, along with masterminding a win over Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.