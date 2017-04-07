Liverpool Dangle Huge Pay Rise In Front of Barcelona and Real Madrid Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are ready to offer a big salary to Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez in order to tempt him to Anfield during the summer transfer window.



Currently on loan at Alaves, the French left-back has earned rave reviews for his assured performances in La Liga as he played regular first team football with 25 league appearances to his name.











Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a left-back in the summer as Alberto Moreno has failed to convince Jurgen Klopp and the Reds manager is not keen to continue with James Milner as his stop gap full-back for one more season.



The Reds have identified Hernandez as someone who could solve their full-back problems next season and according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER's El Larguero, Liverpool are prepared to offer him a €5m per season contract in order to tempt him into moving to England.





Liverpool’s proposed offer for the player is five times more than he currently earns at Atletico Madrid and the Premier League giants are hoping that it will be enough to turn Hernandez’s head.

However, the Reds are expected to encounter fierce competition for his signature as they are not the only heavyweight club in Europe who have taken notice of the 19-year-old’s performances at Alaves.



Club such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on his situation and are expected to be in the mix if Hernandez is willing to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer.



The youngster has a contract until 2021 with Atletico Madrid and are club are desperately trying to keep his suitors at bay this summer.

