If Arsenal Serious About Top Four, They Must Beat Crystal Palace – Garth Crooks

Garth Crooks feels that Liverpool and Manchester City have piled the pressure on Arsenal to get a result at Crystal Palace on Monday night.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1, while Manchester City ran out 3-1 winners over Hull City. As a result, Liverpool sit third in the Premier League and nine points clear of fifth placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand. Manchester City meanwhile are fourth and seven points clear of Arsenal, who have two games in hand on the Citizens.











With games running out in the season, Crooks feels the pressure has been piled onto Arsene Wenger's side to take all three points from Selhurst Park if they are serious about finishing in the top four.



"Arsenal need to go into the Crystal Palace game to win it", Crooks said on the BBC's Final Score programme.





" If they are serious about getting into the top four they've got to win at Crystal Palace because Liverpool and Manchester City look like they're the ones that are marching away with that prize", he added.