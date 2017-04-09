No Sense Thinking About It – Sporting Director Puts Tottenham Hotspur On Alert Over Max Meyer

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer looks set to leave Schalke this summer after the club's sporting director Christian Heidel confirmed the club are not talking to the talent about a new contract.



Meyer has struggled to convince Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl of his qualities, but did win his praise for a fine performance in a 4-1 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.











Nevertheless, with Meyer out of contract in 2018 and no new deal talks on the horizon, the attacking midfielder is clearly edging towards the exit door.



Asked about a contract extension, Heidel was quoted as saying by Bild: "At the moment it does not make any sense to think about it.





"Max has to convince the coach that he belongs in the starting eleven", he added.