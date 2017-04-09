XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/04/2017 - 21:42 BST

No Sense Thinking About It – Sporting Director Puts Tottenham Hotspur On Alert Over Max Meyer

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer looks set to leave Schalke this summer after the club's sporting director Christian Heidel confirmed the club are not talking to the talent about a new contract.

Meyer has struggled to convince Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl of his qualities, but did win his praise for a fine performance in a 4-1 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.




Nevertheless, with Meyer out of contract in 2018 and no new deal talks on the horizon, the attacking midfielder is clearly edging towards the exit door.

Asked about a contract extension, Heidel was quoted as saying by Bild: "At the moment it does not make any sense to think about it.
 


"Max has to convince the coach that he belongs in the starting eleven", he added.

It is claimed that coach Weinzierl views Meyer as replaceable, another factor which hints at an impending Premier League switch for the 21-year-old.

While Tottenham are claimed to be Meyer's chief suitors, the young German has also been linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Meyer, who has represented Germany at multiple youth levels, has four senior caps with one goal to his name.
 