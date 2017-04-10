Crystal Palace Wanted It More, You Could Tell – Arsenal’s Theo Walcott Honest In Assessment

Follow @insidefutbol





Theo Walcott has admitted that Crystal Palace wanted the three points more than Arsenal at Selhurst Park this evening, in a damning assessment of his side.



The Gunners were poor throughout the Premier League fixture and were taken apart by the Eagles, who ran out comfortable 3-0 winners with goals from Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic.











Arsenal's fans were left fuming at what they saw and chanted to the players at the end of the game that they are not fit to wear the shirt, while Crystal Palace's supporters sung that they want Arsene Wenger to stay.



Walcott was quick to admit after the match that the side let the fans down and he said on Sky Sports: "The biggest thing was letting the fans down.





"That wasn't us tonight. We've let them down tonight and we need to respond", he added.