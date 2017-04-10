Who In Right Mind Appoints Tony Adams – Tottenham Legend Slams Granada Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has blasted La Liga club Granada CF for appointing former Arsenal defender Tony Adams.



The Spanish side, who are struggling in the relegation zone in La Liga, have turned to ex-Portsmouth boss Adams on a deal running until the end of the campaign.











Granada sacked Lucas Alcaraz on Monday after the side suffered a 3-1 loss at home against Valencia, meaning Adams is taking over a team in 19th spot in La Liga.



Roberts is far from convinced by the 50-year-old being handed the role and has blasted the appointment.





"Wow, who in their right mind would appoint Adams", Roberts wrote on Twitter .