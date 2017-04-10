XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/04/2017 - 16:25 BST

Who In Right Mind Appoints Tony Adams – Tottenham Legend Slams Granada Appointment

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has blasted La Liga club Granada CF for appointing former Arsenal defender Tony Adams.

The Spanish side, who are struggling in the relegation zone in La Liga, have turned to ex-Portsmouth boss Adams on a deal running until the end of the campaign.




Granada sacked Lucas Alcaraz on Monday after the side suffered a 3-1 loss at home against Valencia, meaning Adams is taking over a team in 19th spot in La Liga.

Roberts is far from convinced by the 50-year-old being handed the role and has blasted the appointment.
 


"Wow, who in their right mind would appoint Adams", Roberts wrote on Twitter.

"Respect for the man how he turned his life around, but [it has been] shown [he is] not a good coach", the former Spurs defender added.

Adams, who is vice president of the company that owns Granada, has been working at the Spanish side since November last year.

The former England and Arsenal captain's first match in charge of Granada will come this Sunday with a visit from tenth placed Celta Vigo.
 