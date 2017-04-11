Alexis Sanchez Won’t Sign New Contract If Arsene Wenger Stays – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has indicated that Alexis Sanchez is not going to sign a new contract with Arsenal if Arsene Wenger remains as manager next season.



Sanchez’s current deal with the Gunners expires at the end of next season and the Chilean has so far refused to agree fresh terms to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.











The forward is frustrated with Arsenal’s lack of progress in England or in Europe over the last few seasons and is said to be angling for a move away from the club in the summer.



Wenger’s contract also expires in the summer and he has kept fans in suspense on whether he is going to sign a new deal with Arsenal but Sutton is sure that Sanchez won’t stay if the Frenchman continues at the Emirates next season.





The former Celtic man said on BBC Radio 5 live: “You have also got the argument of Sanchez and [Mesut] Ozil still not signing contracts

“Are they waiting on Wenger’s decision as well?



“Wenger’s kidding in terms of talking about Sanchez going to re-sign if he is still manager.”



Arsenal suffered a demoraliisng 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday night and it further dented their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

