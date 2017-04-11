XRegister
X
06 October 2016

11/04/2017 - 12:28 BST

Celtic Deserve To Go Season Unbeaten Says Bhoys Legend

 




Celtic legend Tom Boyd believes an unbeaten domestic season would be recognition of how good Brendan Rodgers’ team have been in the current campaign.

Their 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend stretched Celtic’s domestic run to 39 games unbeaten and they have already bagged the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish League Cup.




Celtic are onto the last leg of the league season and they will take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final later this month, where a win would give them the opportunity to win the domestic treble this term.

Boyd believes an unbeaten domestic season, coupled with a treble win, would be a mark of how good the Scottish champions have been this season but admits it still remains a difficult task for Rodgers’ men.
 


The Celtic legend said on Celtic TV’s Huddle program: “It would be nice and it would be deserving and recognition of how well we have played this season to go the rest of the season unbeaten.  

“There are difficult games left but if we can play the way we have been playing and control the games and take our opportunities, I can see us going until the end of the season unbeaten.

“But that’s still a very difficult ask.”

Celtic will next take an away trip to Ross County on Sunday before preparing for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers a week later.
 