It’s What I Want, My Family Wants, Everyone – Pontus Jansson On Life After Leeds United

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed he would love to finish his career back at boyhood club Malmo FF, if the Swedish giants want him back.



Jansson cut his teeth at Malmo, being transformed into a centre-back at the club and helping the side earn success in the Swedish top flight before heading to Italy with Torino.











He joined Leeds on loan last summer and has since seen the move become permanent due to his impressive performances at the back for the Yorkshire club.



Jansson is focused on helping Leeds return to the Premier League, but has no doubt where he wants to be when it comes to the twilight of his career.





"That's what I want anyway, and I think what everyone wants, everyone I grew up with, and friends and family", Jansson told Fotbollskanalen.