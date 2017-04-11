XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/04/2017 - 13:33 BST

It’s What I Want, My Family Wants, Everyone – Pontus Jansson On Life After Leeds United

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed he would love to finish his career back at boyhood club Malmo FF, if the Swedish giants want him back.

Jansson cut his teeth at Malmo, being transformed into a centre-back at the club and helping the side earn success in the Swedish top flight before heading to Italy with Torino.




He joined Leeds on loan last summer and has since seen the move become permanent due to his impressive performances at the back for the Yorkshire club.

Jansson is focused on helping Leeds return to the Premier League, but has no doubt where he wants to be when it comes to the twilight of his career.
 


"That's what I want anyway, and I think what everyone wants, everyone I grew up with, and friends and family", Jansson told Fotbollskanalen.

"They would like to see me back in Malmo at some point.

"If Malmo want me, there are many players they have not wanted."

And Jansson admits he has kept the channels of communication with Malmo firmly open, staying in touch with sporting director Daniel Andersson.

"We'll see if Dan has a place for me", the Leeds defender said.

"I actually tend to write to Dan sometimes, so he can keep a place for me."

Jansson, 26, turned out for Malmo's senior side between 2009 and 2014, during which time he broke through to the Sweden squad.

He picked up three Swedish Allsvenskan titles with Malmo, along with one Swedish Supercup.
 