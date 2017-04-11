It’s What I Want, My Family Wants, Everyone – Pontus Jansson On Life After Leeds United

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed he would love to finish his career back at boyhood club Malmo FF, if the Swedish giants want him back.
Jansson cut his teeth at Malmo, being transformed into a centre-back at the club and helping the side earn success in the Swedish top flight before heading to Italy with Torino.
He joined Leeds on loan last summer and has since seen the move become permanent due to his impressive performances at the back for the Yorkshire club.
Jansson is focused on helping Leeds return to the Premier League, but has no doubt where he wants to be when it comes to the twilight of his career.
"That's what I want anyway, and I think what everyone wants, everyone I grew up with, and friends and family", Jansson told Fotbollskanalen.
"They would like to see me back in Malmo at some point.
"If Malmo want me, there are many players they have not wanted."
And Jansson admits he has kept the channels of communication with Malmo firmly open, staying in touch with sporting director Daniel Andersson.
"We'll see if Dan has a place for me", the Leeds defender said.
"I actually tend to write to Dan sometimes, so he can keep a place for me."
Jansson, 26, turned out for Malmo's senior side between 2009 and 2014, during which time he broke through to the Sweden squad.
He picked up three Swedish Allsvenskan titles with Malmo, along with one Swedish Supercup.