XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/04/2017 - 14:34 BST

New Brendan Rodgers Deal Boosts Celtic’s Chance of Keeping Stars Feels Bhoys Legend

 




Celtic legend Tom Boyd believes Brendan Rodgers’ new contract will be an important step towards development of the team and improve the club’s ability to hold on to their best players.

Rodgers celebrated winning the Scottish Premiership with Celtic in his first season at the club by signing a new four-year contract at Paradise last week.




By committing to a long term contract, Rodgers has signaled his intent to continue in Scotland for the time begin and the club are delighted to have the former Liverpool manager on board with their plans.

Boyd believes it was a huge signal of intent on Celtic’s part by getting the manager to sign a four-year deal and it will be important for the development of the Bhoys going forward.
 


The Celtic legend also feels by keeping hold of Rodgers for the long term, the club also improved their chances of keeping their best players at Paradise despite interest from other top clubs.  

Asked about the intent shown by Celtic by signing Rodgers on a new contract, Boyd told Celtic TV: “Totally.

“These situations with year-long rolling contracts, which can change dramatically, so it does send a level of intention that they want to keep Brendan here.

“I don’t think it’s solely for intent, it’s more for the development of players and the team and hopefully with the backing of the board he can get better players in here, enhance the squad and to take it where he wants to go.

“The next challenge is to maintain the domestic level and try and challenge in Europe.

“And that will mean not only Brendan signing a long term contract but also the quality players who other clubs are interested in, we can try and keep hold of them, possibly for the four years as well.”
 