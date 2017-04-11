New Brendan Rodgers Deal Boosts Celtic’s Chance of Keeping Stars Feels Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd believes Brendan Rodgers’ new contract will be an important step towards development of the team and improve the club’s ability to hold on to their best players.



Rodgers celebrated winning the Scottish Premiership with Celtic in his first season at the club by signing a new four-year contract at Paradise last week.











By committing to a long term contract, Rodgers has signaled his intent to continue in Scotland for the time begin and the club are delighted to have the former Liverpool manager on board with their plans.



Boyd believes it was a huge signal of intent on Celtic’s part by getting the manager to sign a four-year deal and it will be important for the development of the Bhoys going forward.





The Celtic legend also feels by keeping hold of Rodgers for the long term, the club also improved their chances of keeping their best players at Paradise despite interest from other top clubs.

Asked about the intent shown by Celtic by signing Rodgers on a new contract, Boyd told Celtic TV: “Totally.



“These situations with year-long rolling contracts, which can change dramatically, so it does send a level of intention that they want to keep Brendan here.



“I don’t think it’s solely for intent, it’s more for the development of players and the team and hopefully with the backing of the board he can get better players in here, enhance the squad and to take it where he wants to go.



“The next challenge is to maintain the domestic level and try and challenge in Europe.



“And that will mean not only Brendan signing a long term contract but also the quality players who other clubs are interested in, we can try and keep hold of them, possibly for the four years as well.”

