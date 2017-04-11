Schalke Would Have Rather Manchester United Tie Admits Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar admits that his club would have liked to face a team such as Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals, but the Dutchman is not taking Ajax lightly.



Currently tenth in the Bundesliga, Schalke have pinned their hopes on winning the Europa League this season and have been drawn to face Ajax in the last eight, with the second leg scheduled to take place in Germany.











The German outfit are massive favourites to take care of business against the Dutch giants and book their place in the semi-finals of the competition in the coming weeks.



But Huntelaar revealed that Schalke would have preferred playing against a team such as Manchester United as it is a more eye catching draw for their supporters in the Europa League.





However, the forward is not taking Ajax lightly and is not counting his chickens yet before the Dutch giants are beaten in the quarter-finals.

The former Real Madrid hitman told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I understand people at Schalke would have preferred a better draw against Manchester United or Lyon.



“But I will never speak too soon.



“We have to tackle [Ajax] first.”



Schalke could get their wish in the semi-finals if they beat Ajax as Manchester United are odds on favourites to beat Anderlecht in the quarter-finals too.

