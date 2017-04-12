Belgian Winger Wouldn’t Think Twice If Chelsea or Manchester United Called

Follow @insidefutbol





Celta Vigo winger Theo Bongonda has indicated that he would not think twice before leaving for a big club such as Chelsea or Manchester United.



The 21-year-old Belgian winger joined Celta Vigo from Zulte Waregem in 2015 and has managed to become an important part of their squad over the last two seasons.











Despite playing regular football for the Spanish outfit, Bongonda revealed his ambition to move to a bigger club and made it clear that he won’t be spending the rest of his career at the Balaidos.



He admits that as soon as he gets an offer to move to a big club such as Chelsea or Manchester United in the future, he will take that next step in his career as he stressed that every footballer dreams of playing at the highest level with the best players.





Bongonda told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “I could be comfortable here for another two or three years, but it’s not my ambition to spend the rest of my career [at Celta Vigo].

“As soon as I receive a call from Chelsea or Manchester [United] or Atletico [Madrid], I must dare to take that step.



“Every footballer wants to play at the highest level.”



He has a contract until 2019 with Celta Vigo and has scored five goals and provided eight assists in 70 appearances for the club.

