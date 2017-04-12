XRegister
X
12/04/2017 - 23:30 BST

Third Brendan Rodgers Reunion Possible For Fabio Borini As Celtic Track Forward

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could well move to sign Fabio Borini for a third time this coming summer.

Rodgers snapped up Borini during his time as manager at Swansea City and Liverpool, respectively, and is eyeing repeating the trick, but this time for Scottish champions Celtic.




According to Sky Italia, new Celtic head of recruitment Lee Congerton is keeping a close watch on Borini ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Borini currently turns out for Premier League strugglers Sunderland and it is far from clear whether he would stick with the Black Cats if they slip down into the Championship.
 


The prospect of linking up with Rodgers again could appeal to the 26-year-old, along with the lure of enjoying Champions League football at Celtic Park.

Celtic were alive to taking advantage of a club's relegation woes last summer when they raided Aston Villa to sign Scott Sinclair.

The 28-year-old has been a runaway hit at Celtic, scoring 20 Premiership goals in 29 games and helping the Bhoys collect their sixth title in a row.

Borini missed the opening part of the season with injury, but is now a regular fixture in David Moyes' side at Sunderland.
 