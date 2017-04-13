Disconnect Between West Ham Fans And Board Over Season Expectations – Danny Mills

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England defender Danny Mills believes there is a disconnect between what the West Ham United board will consider a successful season and what the club's fans believe is acceptable.



West Ham were keen to make a splash in their first season at the London Stadium and the club's owners chased a big-name striker to put the icing on the cake of the move.











But the Hammers ended up signing Simone Zaza, who flopped, from Juventus and have spent most of the campaign worrying about the threat of relegation rather than looking upwards.



Mills feels boss Slaven Bilic has had to deal with the move to the new stadium and the loss of Dimitri Payet in controversial circumstances, meaning he thinks all things considered they have been solid.





But what the board consider acceptable and the fans consider acceptable is different, Mills believes.