06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/04/2017 - 11:05 BST

Don’t Fear Failure – Arsene Wenger Rallies Arsenal Troops In “Massive” Top Four Quest

 




Arsene Wenger has urged his Arsenal players not to fear failure in their quest to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

Arsenal have never finished outside the top four during Wenger’s reign at the club but with eight games left in the campaign, there is a real chance that the Gunners won’t be playing Champions League football next season after years of qualifying for the competition.




The Gunners are on a torrid run of form and are seven points behind Manchester City in fourth, the Citizens having played a game more than Arsenal – but Wenger feels that his side must not feel afraid of failure at this stage of the season.

He insisted that his Arsenal players must show the desire to break into the top four by the end of the season but admits that it is going to be a huge challenge for them this term.
 


Asked how big a challenge it will be for Arsenal to finish in the top four this season, Wenger said in a press conference: “Massive and we might or might not get there.  

“But we have to believe that we can get there and it should not be a fear of failure but the desire to achieve it.

“It is a big challenge.”

Wenger will hope to see his side hit some form when they take on relegation battlers Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night.
 