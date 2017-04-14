I’ve Got Three Months – Newcastle Loanee In No Rush To Decide Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Henri Saivet, who is on loan at Saint-Etienne, feels he has plenty of time to make a decision over his future.



The Magpies swooped to sign Saivet in the January transfer window last year, but he struggled to make an impact at St. James' Park as Newcastle suffered the pain of relegation from the Premier League.











Saivet linked up with Saint-Etienne on loan for the season last summer in a bid to get first team games under his belt.



He has seen his displays with Les Verts criticised, but continues to be handed starts in games and provided an assist in a 2-0 win over Lyon in February.





It is far from clear what the future holds for the former Bordeaux schemer, but Saivet feels he has ample time in which to sort out his plans for next term.

"As for my future, when the season is over, there will be three months to make a choice", he told French daily Le Progres.



"I have time.



"I don't have to pose this question."



With Newcastle on course to return to the Premier League after one season in the Championship, heading back to St. James' Park could be an attractive proposition for Saivet, if boss Rafael Benitez is also keen.



The 26-year-old Senegal international has made a total of 28 appearances for Saint-Etienne during the course of his loan spell so far, scoring once.

