Roma Prepare To Rival Sevilla For Jesus Navas

Roma are ready to offer a bumper contract to Manchester City winger Jesus Navas in order to entice him to join in the summer.



The 31-year-old’s contract with Manchester City will expire at the end of the season and he is widely expected to leave, with no talk of signing a new deal with the club on the agenda.











Sevilla have already made it clear that they are ready to welcome back the player who they allowed to leave in 2012 for Manchester City and it seems Roma are also interested in the winger.



While the new Roma sporting director denied the rumours of Navas joining the club in the summer, the speculation has not died down and it seems the club have a real interest in the Spanish winger.





It has been claimed that the Giallorossi have already prepared a contract offer for Navas and according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the winger could earn €3m per season if he moves to the Stadio Olimpico.

While Sevilla are confident that the lure of returning to his former club will be too much for Navas to ignore, Roma are also fancying their chances of nabbing the Spaniard in the summer.



Navas has won a Premier League title and two League Cups over the course of his 176 appearances for Manchester City.

