06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/04/2017 - 14:21 BST

Yes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Getting Better With Age – Antonio Conte

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has agreed with the notion that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has only improved with age and feels the Manchester United striker is at the peak of his form.

The Swede joined Manchester United last summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and has defied all expectations by already netting 28 goals in all competitions this season for the Jose Mourinho’s side.




Manchester United will again rely on him heavily on Sunday when Chelsea visit Old Trafford and Ibrahimovic will be looking to make an impression against the league leaders.

The veteran striker recently said that he is only getting better with age and Conte agrees with Ibrahimovic, adding that he is at the peak of his career at the ripe age of 35.
 


The Chelsea boss feels Ibrahimovic is one of the best in the world and has become more of a team player with age and maturity.  

When asked if he agrees with Ibrahimovic’s claims that he is getting better with age, the Chelsea boss said in a press conference: “I agree.

“I always thought this and now Zlatan is at the top of his form.

“He is a great player, he’s not only a finisher, but he is playing for the team and it’s very good to have this kind of player in the team.

“For me he is one of the best players in the world.”
 