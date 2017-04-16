No Set Pieces, No Set Pieces – Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpool Mantra For Win At West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp admits he urged his Liverpool side to try to give West Brom as few set pieces as possible, with the Reds coming through the test at the Hawthornes and winning 1-0.



West Brom are known for being extremely dangerous from set piece situations and Tony Pulis headed into the game never having managed a side that had lost a home game against Liverpool.











The Reds struggled to carve open the hosts in the first half, but just before the break took the lead when a well worked set piece of their own resulted in Roberto Firmino being left free and heading in at the far post.



West Brom tried to get back into the game, but Simon Mignolet was equal to the task when called upon and Liverpool collected all three points to move back up to third in the Premier League on 66 points from 33 games.





Klopp was delighted and revealed he specifically told his side not to give set pieces away against the Baggies.

"It was a big win against a good, tall team. We played really well from the first second", the Liverpool manager told the BBC.



"We needed to adapt to what West Brom wanted to do. In all our plans it was 'no set-pieces. no set-pieces, no set-pieces'.



"I thought we did really well in the first half, not as fluent as we were second half because the movement was better between the lines.



"We scored a nice goal after a set-piece and kept the ball well.



"We defended well, the protection was good and Simon [Mignolet] was really lively."



Liverpool sit two points ahead of fourth placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.



And the Reds are next in action next Sunday when they meet Crystal Palace at Anfield.

