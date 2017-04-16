XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/04/2017 - 15:27 BST

Yes, Scott Brown Absence Damages Celtic Against Rangers – Neil McCann

 




Neil McCann thinks that Celtic losing Scott Brown for their upcoming clashes with Rangers is a massive blow as they simply cannot replace him.

Celtic skipper Brown was guilty of a bad lunge in today's 2-2 draw at Ross County, which saw him instantly given his marching orders by the referee.




As such he will miss Celtic's next two games through suspension, both coming against Rangers and one of which is a vital Scottish Cup semi-final tie.

McCann says that Celtic will feel Brown's absence as they have no one who can give them what their captain gives them.
 


The former Rangers winger said on Sky Sports: "I think it does [damage Celtic against Rangers] because Scott Brown is the catalyst.

"He drives everyone forward with his aggression.

"And I don't think Celtic have anyone in their squad who can do what he does", McCann added.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble this season and must get past rivals Rangers to keep their hopes of doing so alive.

The last fixture between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw after Clint Hill popped up with a late leveller, ending Celtic's hopes of beating Rangers in every meeting this term.
 