Zlatan Ibrahimovic On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to league leaders Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford this afternoon.



The Red Devils have met Chelsea twice this season, once in the league and once in the FA Cup, losing both meetings. And Jose Mourinho knows if his side can turn the tables on the Blues they will open the door for Tottenham Hotspur to make a fight of the title race.











But Manchester United have their own reasons for wanting three points as they look to chase a spot in the top four.



For the game today, Mourinho has Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo continuing as his central defensive pairing, while Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera link up in midfield. Ashley Young plays and is captain, while Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will also try to support Marcus Rashford up front.



The Manchester United manager can turn to Zlatan Ibrahimovic if needed on the bench, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is another option.



Manchester United Team vs Chelsea



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian, Fellaini, Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

