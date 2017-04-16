XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/04/2017 - 15:03 BST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to league leaders Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils have met Chelsea twice this season, once in the league and once in the FA Cup, losing both meetings. And Jose Mourinho knows if his side can turn the tables on the Blues they will open the door for Tottenham Hotspur to make a fight of the title race.




But Manchester United have their own reasons for wanting three points as they look to chase a spot in the top four.

For the game today, Mourinho has Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo continuing as his central defensive pairing, while Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera link up in midfield. Ashley Young plays and is captain, while Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will also try to support Marcus Rashford up front.

The Manchester United manager can turn to Zlatan Ibrahimovic if needed on the bench, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is another option.

 


Manchester United Team vs Chelsea

De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian, Fellaini, Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
 