Newcastle United Add Manchester City Linked Midfielder To Summer Shortlist

Newcastle United have put Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho on their list of potential summer additions.



The Magpies are on course for an instant return to the Premier League and are already thinking about how to reinforce their squad for the demands of top flight football.











According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, William has been placed on a shortlist drawn up by Newcastle and Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is prepared to pay €30m to sign the midfielder; it is claimed the sum will be too low for Sporting Lisbon.



Newcastle could face competition from Premier League clubs for William, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool credited with holding an interest earlier this year, while Manchester City have also been mooted as keen.





Benitez is ready to make signings in the summer window and landing Portugal international William would be considered a real coup.

William has made a total of 39 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon in the current campaign, scoring two goals and providing four assists.



He is under contract with the Portuguese giants until the summer of 2020.

